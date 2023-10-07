Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India Set To Achieve 100 Medals Feat On Day 14

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates from Hangzhou: Aditi Swami
PTI
Archer Aditi Swami, the reigning champion, is in action in the compound women’s individual bronze medal event.
As Day 14 progresses, shuttlers, cricketers, hockey team and other athletes will be seen in action.
With 95 medals including 22 gold, 34 silver and 39 bronze, India are third on the medals tally.
Click here for complete Day 14 schedule.
Archery: Reigning champion Aditi Swami will be up against Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly in the compound women’s individual bronze medal event at 6:10am IST.
Asian Games 2023 Day 14 Live Updates: Ni Hao! Welcome to our live blog on the 14th Day of 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Stay tuned for live updates!
