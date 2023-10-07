Asian Games: Anahat Youngest & Jaggy Oldest Medalist in India's 100 Medal Count

Anahat, who was born on Mar 13, 2008, was part of the Indian team that bagged a bronze medal in the women's team and mixed doubles events.

Shivdasani, who was born on February 16, 1958, won a silver medal as part of the Indian team that won the Men's team event in bridge.

"Just winning the medal, in general, was really, really good. To get a bronze, that's really good, a big deal at such an age. It does make me slightly happier, but it would have been better if we got gold or silver," said Anahat Singh after claiming the bronze medal in the mixed doubles partnering Abhay Singh.

This is Jaggy's second medal in the Asian Games. He was part of the team that won a bronze medal in 2018 in Indonesia when bridge made its debut at the Games.

Shivdasani said this was an improvement for India from 2018 and therefore they were not disappointed in losing the final.

"You can't be too disappointed. We got a bronze last time (at Jakarta-Palembang 2018), and at the start, if you'd told me we'd get a silver medal, I would have taken it and said ‘Let's not play," he said.