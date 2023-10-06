Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Women Archers Win Bronze, Ind Beat Ban in Cricket

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates from Hangzhou: Indian women's kabaddi team beat Nepal 61-17 in semifinal to advance to the final.
PTI
Ankita Bhagat, Simranjeet Kaur and Bhajan Kaur take India's medal tally to 87 by winning bronze in recurve women's archery.
Indian women's kabaddi team beat Nepal 61-17 in semifinal to advance to the final which will be held tomorrow at 7:00am IST.
Men's cricket team have defeated Bangladesh by 9 wickets to book a spot in the final.
As Day 13 progresses, we will see shuttlers HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, archers, grandmasters, wrestlers and other athletes in action.
With 87 medals including 21 gold, 32 silver and 34 bronze, India remain fourth on the medals tally.
Click here for complete Day 13 schedule.
Wrestling: Indians continue to march on. 57kg wrestler Aman has defeated Iran’s Ebrahim Khari with a 19-8 scoreline. It was the Iranian who took the early lead in the quarterfinal and was 8-3 ahead but Aman blanked him out in the second round winning 16 points.
Sonam and Kiran have reached the semifinals of their categories while Bajrang Punia will be in action in the quarters in a bit.
Indian players during the kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Indian players celebrate winning the womens kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Indian players during the kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Indian players during the kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Indian players during the kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Indian players celebrate winning the womens kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Cricket: India register a resounding 9-wicket victory over Bangladesh to enter the final. The men in blue chased the 97-run target in just 9.2 overs.
Brief Scores:
India - Ruturaj Gaikwad 40(26), Tilak Varma 55(26)
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain 23, Jaker Ali 24, Rakibul Hsan 14, (Sai Kishore 3 wickets, Washington Sundar 2 wickets)
In the gold medal match, they will face the winner of Pakistan vs Afghanistan's second semi-final.
Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Archery: India have a 4-point lead in the first round of the fourth set of the recurve women's bronze medal match. The scoreboard reads as follows: India 27, Vietnam 23. India take the second round which means the bronze medal is theirs.
India have defeated Vietnam 6-2!
Archery: India have taken the third set of the recurve women's bronze medal match by 57-50. Brilliant from the Indian archers!
Wrestling: All class! Bajrang Punia’s sailed through his 65kg opening round bout, beating Philippines’ Ronil Tubog 10-0 to enter the quarterfinals. He next fights Saigidgusein Alibeg of Bahrain for a spot in the semis in about an hour’s time.
Earlier today, Aman and Sonam also won their opening bouts.
Archery: The second set of the recurve women's bronze medal match between Indian and Vietnam goes to the latter 56-55.
Archery: The women in blue have won the first set of the recurve women's bronze medal match against Vietnam 56-52.
Archery: Indian triplet of Ankita Bhagat, Simranjeet Kaur and Bhajan Kaur are taking on Vietnamese archers in the bronze medal match.
Ju-Jitsu: Gaeun Geum of South Korea defeated India's Angitha in the round of 32 of the women's 57 kg competition via submission.
Canoe Slalom: India's Shikha Chouhan and Vishal Kewat have advanced to the final, however given that they placed seventh and tenth in their respective men's and women's qualifying rounds, they won't be contending for medals.
Sepaktakraw: India have suffered a defeat in their group B match against Myanmar by a 0-2 scoreline (15-21, 13-21).
Cricket: The men in blue have restricted Bangladesh at just 96 runs in 20 overs. Sai Kishore performed well with the ball bagging three wickets while Washington Sundar scalped two wickets.
Score, Bangladesh 96-9 (20)
Archery: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur & Simranjeet Kaur have been defeated by Korea in the semi-final of the women’s recurve team event. The final scoreline read 6-2, but the Indians still have a chance at the podium as they will be fighting in the bronze medal match which will take place at 8:40am IST.
Wrestling: India’s wrestling campaign on day 13 has 5 wrestlers taking the mat and in the first of the Indian bouts, Aman has defeated Sunggwon Kim of Korea 6-1 in the 57kg category to enter the quarterfinals.
Right after him on the mat was India’s women’s 62kg category wrestler Sonam and she put up a dominant display against Sushila Chand of Nepal to also enter the quarters with a 10-0 scoreline.
In a little while from now India’s big wrestling star Bajrang Punia will take the mat while Radhika and Kiran too are competing today.
Archery: After last round's defeat, India have stepped up their game to lead South Korea by 29-27. Woah! India have won the third set 57-55.
Archery: India lost the second set 54-56 to the South Koreans. The next, too, goes to South Korea as they manage to get 29 while India nailed a 28.
Archery: The Indian triplet start with a perfect 30/30 while South Korea has 28 on the board.
Canoe: In the women's kayak semifinal, India's Shikha Chouhan finished sixth with a timing of 133.23 to qualify for the final event.
Archery: The Indian trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur are up against South Korea in the recurve women’s semifinal.
Kabaddi: The women in blue have registered a resounding 61-17 triumph over Nepal to cruise to the final with at least a silver medal assured.
The final will be held tomorrow at 7:00am IST.
They'll face the winner of the clash between Chinese Taipei and Iran.
Soft-tennis: In women's singles group B match, India's Aadhya Tiwari has lost to Korea’s Minseon Lin 0-4 (1-4, 0-4, 1-4, 2-4).
Kabaddi: The women in blue have begun second half's proceedings in style as India's number one raider Pooja inflicts yet another all-out to keep adding to the lead.
Scores, India 43-15 Nepal
Sepaktakraw: Indian men’s team have lost to Myanmar 0-2 (15-21, 13-21) in their group B match.
Cricket: After 10 overs, the men in blue have sent four of the Bangladesh batters back in the hut. Washington Sundar picked two wickets while Sai Kishore and Tilak Varma scalped a wicket each.
Score, Bangladesh: 40-4(10)
Kabaddi: The first half-half of the semifinal clash has come to an end and India have inflicted an all-out twice. India have a massive 19-point lead over the neighbors.
Scores, India 29-10 Nepal
Canoe: In the men’s canoe semifinal, India’s Vishal Kewat finished 10th with a timing of 134.15 to qualify for the final.
Ju-Jitsu: In the women's 52kg round of 16, India’s Anupama Swain also suffered a 12-0 defeat at the hands of China's Miao Jie.
Earlier in the morning, compatriot Rohini Kalam lost to UAE's Asma 0-50 by submission.
Archery: After the compound archers yesterday, it’s the turn of the recurve teams on this Friday at the 2023 Asian Games and the Indian women’s team of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur & Simranjeet Kaur have entered the semifinals with a 6-2 victory over Japan.
They’re next in action around 7:50am IST in the semis and a victory there will assure them of at least a bronze.
Kabaddi: Indian women's kabaddi team are squaring off against Nepal in their semifinal match.
Score, India 7-2 Nepal
Cricket: In their semifinal clash against Bangladesh, team India won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Scores, Bangladesh : 18-0(4)
Asian Games 2023 Day 13 Live Updates: Ni Hao! Welcome to our live blog on the 13th Day of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou! Stay tuned to catch live updates!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)