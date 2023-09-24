Asian Games: India Trump B'desh in Women’s Cricket, Qualify for Gold Medal Match

Asian Games 2023: India Trounce Ban in Women’s Cricket, Qualify for Gold Medal Match
(Photo: Instagram/jemimahrodrigues)
The Indian women’s cricket team assured a medal at the 2022 Asian Games, with a comprehensive eight-wicket triumph over Bangladesh. After bowling their opposition out for a paltry total of 51 runs, in Hangzhou’s Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, India chased the total down in only 8.2 overs.
Bangladeshi skipper Nigar Sultana opted to bat first after winning the toss, which turned out to be a calamitous call. Pooja Vastrakar ran riots with the ball, dismissing two of the opposition’s key batters – Shathi Rani and Shamima Sultana – in only the first over of the match.
Mostary, however, could not capitalise on the reprieve she was offered, as she could only accumulate eight runs before losing her wicket in the fifth over, with Vastrakar finally having her third scalp.
At the opposite end, debutant Titas Sadhu appeared perfectly prepared for the occasion right from her first delivery, but the 18-year-old speedster had to wait till her third over to have her first international wicket, which came in the form of Shorna Akter.
With the pacers having done their job exceptionally well, the spinners ensured there wasn’t any shift in momentum to favour the Tigresses. Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s first over yielded two wickets – albeit both were a result of running miscommunication – as both Nigar Sultana and Fahima Khatun lost their wickets to run outs.
At that stage, it seemed Bangladesh would not be able to get to the 50-run mark, but left-arm Nahida Akter emerged as the team’s second-highest run-scorer by accumulating nine runs. She remained unbeaten, but Devika Vaidya and Gayakwad scalped the last two wickets to ensure the opponents were restricted to 51.
With the target being far from challenging, both of India’s openers – Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana – opted not to take too many risks early on. However, the latter did not remain at the crease for long, losing her wicket to Marufa Akter after scoring only seven runs.
Shafali went on to score 17 runs in a rather un-Shafali fashion, with her strike rate being 80.95, before being bowled by Fahima Khatun. However, Jemimah Rodrigues and Kanika Ahuja saw the team through.
The Indian team will now face the winner of the second semi-final, which is being contested between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in the gold-medal match, which will be played at the same venue on Monday, 25 September.
