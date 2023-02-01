Girl With the Golden Arm Who Chose a Climb Over a Cruise: Journey of Titas Sadhu

14 January 2023.

The Sadhu household in Chinsurah, a small city in West Bengal, had made grand preparations for what they expected would be a momentous occasion. The Indian U19 women’s team were to play their first match in the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, against hosts South Africa.

For any other Indian fan, the match that unfolded had a plethora of reasons to spark ecstasy. Shafali Verma's girls were dominant from start to finish, in what was a remarkable seven-wicket triumph. In the Sadhu household, however, perhaps the euphoria was a tad subdued, for despite the team being victorious, the pride of the city was nowhere to be seen.