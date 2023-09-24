In Photos: Rowers & Shooters Help India Win 5 Medals on Day 1 of the Asian Games

India secured 5 medals on Day 1 of the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
photo: PTI
Indian women's 10m air rifle team after winning a silver medal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
Indian women's shooting team- Mehuli, Ramita and Ashi Chouksey, share laughter after winning a silver medal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
Ramita secured a bronze medal in women's 10m air rifle event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
Ramita in action at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
Mehuli Ghosh in action at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
Mehuli and Ramita celebrate after the latter won a bronze at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
Mehuli and Ramita share a hug after the latter secured a bronze medal in 10m air rifle category at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
Ramita after winning a bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind in action at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind won a silver medal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind share a warm moment after securing a silver medal in rowing at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind pose for a picture along with Men's light weight Double Sculls' gold medalists at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
The gold, silver and bronze medalists in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls event pose together at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
The men's eight team in action at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
The Indian men's eight team after securing a silver at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
The team members of the Men's eights team celebrate after finishing second at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
The men's eights team after winning a silver medal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram after winning a bronze medal in Men's pair category at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
Indian men's pair of Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, 24 Sept, 2023.
