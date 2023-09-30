Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 1 October: Fixtures, Events, Timings & More

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule on Day 8 for 1 October 2023: Events, Indian Athletes in Action, Timings, and More.
The Asian Games 2023 are ongoing in Hangzhou, China, and will conclude with a closing ceremony on 8 October. In the current Asian Games, Indian athletes have been successful in showcasing their talent by winning medals in different sports, including shooting, cricket, squash, sailing, tennis, rowing, equestrian, athletics, and wushu.
A total of 655 Indian athletes have participated in the 19th Asian Games. So far, India has been able to add 38 medals to their Asian Games Medal Tally 2023. The Indian athletes on Saturday, 30 September 2023 (Day 7) won a total of 5 medals including 2 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze.
5:30 am: Equestrian - Vikas Kumar-Noreway Harry, Apurva Dabhade-Valtho Des Peulpliers and Ashish Limaye-Willy Be Dun in eventing cross country team and individual events.
6:30 am: Archery - Tushar Shelke, Atanu Das, Mirnal Chauhan and Dhiraj Bommadevara in recurve men's individual qualification round.
6:30 am: Archery - Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur and Aditi Swami in compound women's individual qualification.
After 7 am: Kurash - Aditya Dhopaokar vs Hassan Rasooli men's 81kg round of 16 bout.
7 am: Athletics - Megha Pradeep in women's canoe single 200m heat 1.
7:10 am: Athletics - Jyothi Yarraji in women's 200m round 1 heat 1.
7:26 am: Athletics - Soniya Devi in women's kayak single 500m heat 2.
7:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Laos women's group match.
8:06 am: Athletics - Amlan Borgohain in men's 200m round 1 heat 4.
8:30 am: Squash - India vs South Korea mixed doubles Pool A match.
10:00 am: Squash - India vs Philippines mixed doubles Pool D match.
11:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Japan men's group match.
11:50 am: Archery - Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan in compound men's individual qualification round.
11:50 am: Archery - Prachi Singh, Simranjeet Kaur, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat in recurve women's individual qualification round.
12:30 pm: Sepaktakraw - India vs China in women's group match.
12:30 pm: Chess - India men and women's teams round 3 matches.
1:30 pm: Squash - Mahesh Mangaonkar vs Jonathan Reyes men's singles round of 32 match.
1:30 pm: Squash - India vs Pakistan squash mixed doubles Pool A match.
1:30 pm: Hockey - India vs South Korea women's group stage match.
3 pm: Squash - India vs Pakistan mixed doubles Pool D match.
5:30 pm: Basketball - India vs China in women's group stage game.
4 am: Golf - Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Hitesh Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma in men's individual and team round 4.
4 am: Golf - Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth in women's individual and team round 4.
6:30 am: Shooting - Prithviraj Tondaiman, Darius Chenai and Zoravar Sandhu in men's trap individual and team qualification (phase 2) and team final.
6:30 am: Shooting - Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari in women's trap individual qualification (phase 2) and team final.
12:30 pm: Shooting - Trap women's final.
13:30 pm: Shooting - Trap women's final.
2:30 pm: Badminton - India vs China in men's team final.
4:30 pm: Boxing - Nikhat Zareen vs Raksat Chuthamat (Thailand) in women's 50kg semifinal.
4:30 pm: Athletics - Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Sahib Singh in men's shot put final.
4:40 pm: Athletics - Jeswin Aldrin and Sreeshankar Murali in men's long jump final.
4:45 pm: Athletics - Avinash Sable in men's 3000m steeplechase final. 5:35 pm: Athletics - Seema Punia in women's discus throw final.
5:50 pm: Athletics - Harmilan Bains and Deeksha in women's 1500m final.
6 pm: Athletics - Jinson Johnson and Ajay Saroj in men's 1500m final.
6:45 pm: Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramraj in women's 100m hurdles final.
The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 will be available on SonyLiv app and website.
The Asian Games 2023 will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network.
