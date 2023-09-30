Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 1 October: Fixtures, Events, Timings & More

The Asian Games 2023 are ongoing in Hangzhou, China, and will conclude with a closing ceremony on 8 October. In the current Asian Games, Indian athletes have been successful in showcasing their talent by winning medals in different sports, including shooting, cricket, squash, sailing, tennis, rowing, equestrian, athletics, and wushu.

A total of 655 Indian athletes have participated in the 19th Asian Games. So far, India has been able to add 38 medals to their Asian Games Medal Tally 2023. The Indian athletes on Saturday, 30 September 2023 (Day 7) won a total of 5 medals including 2 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze.

Let us have a look at Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 8 on Sunday, 1 October 2023.