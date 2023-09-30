Asian Games 2023: Aditi Seven Shots Ahead, Nearing Historic Golf Gold

Aditi’s 11-under scorecard was five shots better than the next best round of the day. Aditi, who was fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, is now 22-under with rounds of 67-66-61 for 54 holes. Her closest rival, Arpichaya Yubol (67-65-69) is 15-under, while China’s Lin Xiyu (67-67-68) is 14-under.

The Indian women’s team moved up into the top spot in the team event, where it holds a one-shot lead over Thailand. India’s other two players, Pranavi Urs (71-68-70) at 7-under and Avani Prashanth (72-69-74) at 1-under are 11th and T-19.

