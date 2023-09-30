2023 Asian Games, Day 7 Wrap: Squash Team, Bopanna-Bhosale Keep India on 4th

2023 Asian Games, Day 7 Wrap: Squash Team, Bopanna-Bhosale Keeps India on 4th
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
Day 7 of the 2023 Asian Games saw India winning five medals, and subsequently, retaining their position in the fourth place of the medals tally. India currently have 38 medals to their name – 10 gold, 14 silver and as many bronze.
The day started exactly how it had always been starting for the last few days – with a shooting medal. The mixed 10m Air Pistol pair of Divya TS and Sarabjot Singh secured a silver medal, becoming the 19th medallists from the shooting contingent.
Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS won India's 19th shooting medal.
The second medal of the day arrived in tennis, wherein a 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna defied age and time to secure a gold medal in mixed doubles, alongside his partner, Rutuja Bhosale.
Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale won a gold medal in mixed doubles.
The most exhilarating event of the day, however, took place in the afternoon. The Indian men’s squash team – comprising Sourav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Harinder Pal Sandhu – overcame deficits on multiple occasions to beat Pakistan 2-1, with Abhay emerging as the star of the show.
The men's squash team won a gold medal by beating Pakistan.
The last couple of medals came in athletics. In the men’s 10,000m event, Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh won the silver and the bronze medal respectively, with both athletes recording their personal best figures.
Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh won a silver and a bronze medal respectively.
Here's how the medals tally looks after Day 7:
2023 Asian Games: Medals Tally after Day 7.
Here’s everything that happened today, across every event:
3x3 Basketball
The men’s team lost their quarter-final qualification match against Iran, while the women’s team lost their quarter-final match against Chinese Taipei.
Athletics
Barring the medals, in men’s 1500m, both Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson qualified for the final round. In men’s long jump, Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar qualified for the final round. In heptathlon, Agasara Nandini and Swapna Barman are placed fourth and sixth respectively after four events.
Badminton
The Indian men’s team defeated South Korea 3-2 to qualify for the final.
The men's badminton team qualified for the final.
Boxing
Preeti, Lovlina Borgohain and Narender all assured medals by winning their respective bouts, while Sachin qualified for the quarter-final of men’s 51-57kg. Meanwhile, Nishant Dev was defeated in his men’s 63.5-71kg quarter-final contest.
Bridge
The men’s team is ranked second, while the women’s team is placed in seventh place. The mixed team is currently fourth in the standings.
Canoe
Niraj Verma qualified for the final of men’s C-1 1000m, while Ribason Singh Ningthoujam and Gyaneshwar Singh Philem are in the final of men’s C-2 500m. Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha are through to the final of women’s K-2 500m.
Diving
Sidharth Pardesi and Heman London Singh finished sixth in 3m synchronized springboard.
Golf
Being seven shots ahead, Aditi Ashok is inching closer towards what will be a historic gold medal.
Handball
Women’s team’s campaign concluded with a victory against Nepal.
Hockey
The Indian men’s team defeated Pakistan 10-2.
Kurash
Keshav and Pincky Balhara were both eliminated.
Roller Skating
In men’s 1000m P+E, Anand Kumar Velkimar and Siddhant Rahul Kamble finished 6th and 7th respectively. In women’s 1000m P+E, Aarthy Kasturi and Heeral Sadhu finished 5th and 7th respectively.
Table Tennis
Manika Batra was defeated in her women’s singles quarter-final match, while the men’s doubles pair of Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar was defeated in the quarter-finals.
However, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee scripted history by qualifying for the semi-final of women’s doubles, thereby assuring a medal. They will become the first women’s doubles TT pair from India to win a table tennis medal.
Weightlifting
Returning from an injury to compete in her second Asian Games campaign, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu finished fourth.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)