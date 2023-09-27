Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Wrap: India Continues Shooting at Glory, Win 8 Medals

Bridge

At the end of Round 3, the women’s team are placed in the seventh position, while the mixed team are occupying the fifth position after four rounds. The best performance so far has come from the men’s team, who are placed second after Round 4.

Chess

In men’s individual, Vidit Gujarathi had an opportunity to secure a bronze medal, but a defeat in the final round meant he finished fifth. Arjun Erigaisi finished a place below his Indian compatriot.

In women’s individual, Harika Dronavalli produced a remarkable performance to beat the gold medallist in the last round, but it was too little too late for her. She finished fourth, while Koneru Humpy finished on seventh place.

Cycling

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo qualified for the quarter-final of men’s sprint, by finishing first in the 1/8 finals repechage – beating the Kazakh pair of Sergey Ponomaryov and Andrey Chugay. In men’s team pursuit, India finished in the sixth position.