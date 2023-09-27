Asian Games 2023: Shooter Manini Kaushik Sheds Tears of Joy and Sorrow

I Have Mixed Feelings: Manini Kaushik

As all the shooters walked off after the qualifying stage of the Women's 50m Rifle 3-positions qualifying, Manini was seen wiping tears.

So, was she happy or sad?

"Both," said Manini. "I'm happy for my team and for my country, but I need to work on myself. There are mixed feelings but I'm just focusing on the positive sides at the moment," said the shooter from Rajasthan.

"At least I have a medal to show. I am not coming back empty-handed, so I am happy about that. I'm happy about my country, about my teammates, about my staff and all the people working with us," said the 22-year-old Indian shooter who studies law at the Manipur University, Jaipur.

Manini says her father owned an air gun and she became interested in shooting targets. Having watched her teammates do well in the individual event, Manini vowed to herself that she would improve herself and come back in the next edition to win an individual medal.