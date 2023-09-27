Asian Games 2023: Sift Kaur Samra Shoots for Stars Amid Academic Challenges

The golden girl from Punjab, however, is not only focused on shooting, as she is also studying medicine at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College. After winning a bronze at the ISSF World Cup 2023, which took place in Bhopal, India, Sift revealed that managing both shooting and academics is quite difficult.

“It is bit challenging to balance studies and shooting,” she had said while speaking to the Indian Express.

A promising shooter, Sift attained her first podium finish at the ISSF World Cup this year in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She secured a bronze medal in the individual event at the tournament. She also confirmed her seat in the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing fifth at the ISSF World Championships 2023, Baku.