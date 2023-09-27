Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Secures Sailing Bronze as Final Race Gets Cancelled

The announcement that the 12th and final race in the Men's Dinghy – ILCA7 class was abandoned spread disappointment to the Indian sailing camp as it prevented Olympian Vishnu Saravanan from going for the gold medal in the 19th Asian Games, on Wednesday, 27 September.

Instead, Vishnu was awarded the bronze medal as he could not get the chance to overtake opponents from Singapore and the Republic of Korea. Saravanan finished third behind gold medallist Jun Han Ryan Lo of Singapore and silver medallist Jeemin Ha of the Republic of Korea.