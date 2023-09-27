In Photos: Indian Shooters Win 7 Medals on Day 4 of 2023 Asian Games

Indian shooters brought 7 medals for the country on the Day 4 of the Asian Games
photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint
The women's 25m pistol team, comprising Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan and Manu Bhaker, celebrate after winning the gold at the Asian Games.
The women's 25m pistol team pose after winning the gold.
Esha, Rhythm and Manu pictured whilethe national anthem of India was played after they won the gold medal.
Sift Kaur Samra, hailing from Punjab, won a gold medal in women's 50m 3 Positions at the Asian Games. She also created a new world record.
Sift Kaur poses with other medalists of women's 50m 3 Positions event. On her left is fellow Indian shooter and bronze medallist of this event, Ashi Chouksey.
Sift Kaur and Ashi Chouksey pose together after they won a gold and bronze respectively at the Asian Games.
The Indian women's 50m 3P team won a silver medal at the Asian Games. The team comprises of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra.
The medalists of 50m 3P team event pose at the Asian Games.
Sift Kaur Samra in action the Asian Games. Besides shooting, she also studies medicine.
Sift Kaur takes the aim while participating in 50m 3P.
Ashi Chouksey in action. She has won a total of three medals.
Ashi Chouksey and Sift Kaur at the 19th Asian Games.
Sift Kaur and Ashi Chouksey after winning a gold and bronze respectively at the 19th Asian Games.
Manu Bhaker at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China on 27 September.
Rhythm Sangwan at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China on 27 September.
Esha Singh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China on 27 September.
