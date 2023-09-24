Asian Games 2023 Day 1 Wrap: With 5 Medals, India Are Placed 7th on Medals Tally

Cricket: The women’s cricket team assured a medal by handing Bangladesh a comprehensive eight-wicket defeat in the semi-final. They will now face Sri Lanka in the gold medal match.

Fencing: Taniksha Khatri was the only Indian fencer to make it to the quarter-finals, where she was handed a defeat by Vivian Kong in women’s individual epee. In men’s individual foil, Bibish Kathireshan made it to the round of 16 before losing out.

Hockey: The Indian men’s hockey team started their group stage campaign on the perfect note, securing a 16-0 win over Uzbekistan.

Football: It was a mixed day for India as while the women’s team was eliminated after a 0-1 defeat to Thailand, a 1-1 draw against Myanmar was enough for the men’s team to secure a round of 16 place.

Wushu: Sunil Singh Mayanglambam was defeated by Arnel Mandal in the quarter-final of men’s 56kg, while he finished fifth in men’s chengquan, a place ahead of Arjun Namdeo.