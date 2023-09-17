Neeraj Chopra Comes Second With 83.80-Metre Throw in Diamond League 2023 Final

In the Eugene Diamond League final on Saturday, 16 September, Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin thrower champion, secured the second position with a throw of 83.80 metres.
Meanwhile, Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic emerged as the champion. Vadlejch's performance included a remarkable final throw of 84.24 meters, with his very first attempt of 84.01 meters also outclassing all other competitors that night.
Neeraj had a stellar summer, adding more firsts to his growing list of laurels – becoming the first Indian to win a World Championship gold, at the Budapest edition this year, on 27 August. In May, he also climbed to the top of the men's javelin world rankings and is currently also ranked number one.
At the World Championships, the 25-year-old threw the javelin a distance of 88.17 metres on his second attempt to bag the gold. It was also his season best throw, coming into this weekend's Diamond League final. Three days after winning the gold in Budapest, Neeraj followed it up with a silver medal at the Zurich Diamond League despite a minor injury.
Since his last Diamond League outing on 31 August, Neeraj has been training in Magglingen, Switzerland. A total of Rs 5.89 lakh was sanctioned by the Sports Ministry for Neeraj's camp that stretched from 1 to 12 September.
Of the four Diamond League meets that featured men's javelin this season, Neeraj competed in just three and finished first at two events and second in one. At the Doha Diamond League on 5 May, Neeraj made his season debut, throwing a distance of 88.67m to finish first. He then struggled with a groin strain that ruled him out of competition for a bit before he made his comeback almost two months later in Lausanne, where he also placed first, with a throw of 87.66m.
On 31 August was his most recent outing, at the Zurich Diamond League, where he threw a distance of 85.71m.
While a win at a Diamond League event doesn't earn an athlete a medal, it helps them bag points based on which they can qualify for the season, ending the Diamond League finale. The top six athletes feature in the final that was being hosted by Eugene, Oregon, this weekend.
