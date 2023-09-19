‘With Guys Like Ashwin, Lack of Game Time Isn’t a Concern’: Rohit Sharma

Returning to the 50-over format of the game after January 2022, all-rounder R Ashwin’s selection for three-match Ind vs Aus series has rekindled hopes of his contention in India’s playing XI for the ODI World Cup next month.

After Axar Patel tore his quadriceps during the Asia Cup match against Bangladesh, Washington Sundar took his position and played in the Sunday final versus Sri Lanka. But the selection committee chose to name both Sundar and Ashwin in the 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Speaking about the same, Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained Ashwin's inclusion on Monday, and said that Washington and Ashwin are both candidates for the backup position in the event that Axar doesn't recover in time.