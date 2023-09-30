Asian Games: Friendship Propels TT Pair Sutirtha-Ayhika From Naihati to Hangzhou

Having won two medals in the 2018 edition, it will not be a surprise if the table tennis contingent returns empty-handed from Hangzhou. With most, if not all, of their compatriots struggling, Ayhika and Sutirtha have so far had it comfortable – winning both of their first two matches in women’s doubles by 3-0 margins.

What’s working in their favour? As it turns out, according to the players themselves, it is their bond of friendship.

Ahead of their trip to Hangzhou, Ayhika and Sutirtha shared tales of their journeys in the sport during an interaction with The Quint.