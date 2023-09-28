2023 Asian Games, Day 5 Wrap: India Ascend With Shooting Gold & 2 Other Medals

Here’s everything that happened today, across every event:

Artistic Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak, India’s only gymnast at the Hangzhou Asian Games, had a rather disappointing outing as she finished eighth in the final of women’s vault.

Badminton

The Indian women’s team qualified for the quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-0 win over Mongolia.

Boxing

India had a mixed day at the office, which started off with Jaismine Lamboria qualifying for the quarter-final of women’s 57-60kg category. However, Deepak, who had recently won a bronze medal at the World Championships, was defeated in the Round of 16 of men’s 46-51kg category. In men’s 63.5-71kg, Nishant Dev qualified for the quarter-final by knocking out Vietnam’s Bui Phouc Tung.

Bridge

The Indian men’s team is currently in second position after eight rounds, while the mixed and women’s teams are in sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Football

The Indian men’s football team came to a conclusion, as they were handed a 0-2 defeat by Saudi Arabia in the Round of 16.