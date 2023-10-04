2023 Asian Games, Day 11 Wrap: Neeraj, Athletes Keep India 4th on Medals Tally

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly-Gayathri Gopichand and the mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek-Tanisha Crasto lost their respective Round of 16 games. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa’s pair also lost in the Round of 16 of women’s doubles.

Kidambi Srikantha was also knocked out in the Round of 16 of men’s singles, losing his match to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.

However, Saitwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty qualified for the quarter-finals of men’s doubles.

Bridge

The Indian men’s team qualified for a gold medal contest, where they will face Hong Kong.

Chess

After round 6 of 9, the Indian men’s team is currently placed in second position, and so is the Indian women’s team.

Equestrian

India were eliminated from the team jumping event. In the individual qualifiers, Yash Nensee finished in the 41st position.