2023 Asian Games, Day 11 Wrap: Neeraj, Athletes Keep India 4th on Medals Tally
(Photo: AFI/Altered by The Quint)
India broke records aplenty on Day 11 of the 2023 Asian Games, the most notable of them being recording the best-ever medal haul in this competition. With 12 medals today, India have bettered their 2018 tally of 70 medals and are currently fourth on the medals tally with 81 medals – 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze.
The day started off with race walkers Ram Baboo and Manju Rani winning the bronze medal in mixed team 35km race walk event.
Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won a bronze medal in mixed team 35km race walk.
In archery, the pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale won a gold medal in the mixed team compound event.
Archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale won a gold medal.
The boxers did not enjoy the best of days, as while Lovlina Borgohain ended up with a silver medal after losing the gold medal bout in women’s 75kg category, Parveen Hooda was defeated in the semi-final of women’s 57kg category, earning her the bronze medal.
Lovlina Borgohain won a silver medal.
Parveen won a bronze medal.
The wrestling contingent’s tally was also opened today, courtesy of Sunil Kumar, who won the bronze medal in men’s Greco-Roman 87kg category.
Albeit, having said all of that, the stars of the day were once again from the athletics contingent. History was created in men’s javelin throw, where Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena won the gold and the silver medal respectively – ensuring India finish 1-2 on the podium in this event for the first time in Asian Games’ history.
Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena scripted history.
Neeraj recorded his Season Best (SB) attempt of 88.88m, while Kishore broke his Personal Best (PB) figure on two occasions, ultimately recording a best throw of 87.54m.
Neeraj Chopra's medal haul continues.
The third gold medal of the day came in men’s 4x400m relay, wherein the quartet of Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh created a new National Record (NR) by clocking a timing of 3:01.58.
Neeraj & Kishore with the men's 4x400m relay team.
The women's 4x400m relay team, comprising Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Subha Venkatesan and Prachi, were also successful in their race, winning a silver medal with a timing of 3:27.85.
The women's 4x400m relay team won a silver medal.
There were also a couple of ‘repeating’ medallists. Avinash Sable, who had smashed the Games Record (GR) in men’s 3000m steeplechase, won a silver medal in men’s 5000m.
Meanwhile, Harmilan Bains, the athlete from Punjab who had previously won a silver medal in women’s 1500m, won another silver medal, this time in women’s 800m.
Avinash Sable won the silver medal in men's 5000m.
Here’s how the medals tally looks like after Day 11:
2023 Asian Games: Medals Tally After Day 11.
Here’s everything that happened today, across every event:
Archery
(Barring the medallists)
The recurve mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Atanu Das lost their quarter-final match against Indonesia.
Athletics
(Barring the medallists)
In men’s high jump, Sarvesh Kushare and Jesse Sandesh finished in the fourth and ninth position respectively. In women’s triple jump, Sheena Varkey finished in the sixth position.
Badminton
PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-final of women’s singles by beating Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia, while HS Prannoy is also through to the quarter-final of men’s singles.
PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-final of women’s singles.
The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly-Gayathri Gopichand and the mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek-Tanisha Crasto lost their respective Round of 16 games. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa’s pair also lost in the Round of 16 of women’s doubles.
Kidambi Srikantha was also knocked out in the Round of 16 of men’s singles, losing his match to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.
However, Saitwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty qualified for the quarter-finals of men’s doubles.
Bridge
The Indian men’s team qualified for a gold medal contest, where they will face Hong Kong.
Chess
After round 6 of 9, the Indian men’s team is currently placed in second position, and so is the Indian women’s team.
Equestrian
India were eliminated from the team jumping event. In the individual qualifiers, Yash Nensee finished in the 41st position.
Hockey
The Indian men’s hockey team qualified for the final with a 5-3 triumph over South Korea in semis. Abhishek, Amit Rohidas, Lalit Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh and Hardik Singh were the scorers for India.
India defeated South Korea 5-3.
Kabaddi
The men’s team won their second group-stage game against Thailand by a 63-26 margin. Meanwhile, the women’s team finished on pole position in their group by beating Thailand 54-22 in the last group stage fixture.
Roller Skating
The pair of Jinesh Satyan Nanal and Shreyasi Joshi finished seventh in the final of mixed inline freestyle skating slalom pair.
Wrestling
Neeraj was defeated in the Round of 16 of men’s Greco-roman 67kg by Uzbekistan’s Makhmud Bakhshilloev. Gyanender suffered a 1-7 defeat to Iran Meysam Dalkhani in the Round of 16 tie of men’s Greco-roman 60kg category. In men’s Greco-roman 77kg, Vikas was defeated by China’s Liu Rui.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)