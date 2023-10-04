Asian Games: Anahat & Abhay Singh Win Bronze, Dipika & Harinder to Play for Gold

In the first semifinal clash, Dipika and Harinder defeated Ka Yi Lee and Chi Him Wong 2-1, coming back from losing the first game to register a 7-11, 11-7, 11-9 win in the hard-fought encounter that lasted 38 minutes.

Dipika, who won two silver medals with the Indian women's team in 2018 in Indonesia and 2014 in Incheon, Korea, has won the title in Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles at the World Doubles Championships while Harinder Pal has won a bronze medal in Mixed Doubles in the World Doubles Championships and was also part of the Indian team that defeated Pakistan in the final to win gold in Team competition in Hangzhou.

The experienced Indian duo went into the match with a lot of confidence. However, they found themselves 0-3 down and though they tried to fight back, the Hong Kong pair increased the lead to 5-1. The Indians cut it down to 4-6 but their rivals did not give them many chances and wrapped up the first game in 10 minutes, 11-7.

In the second game, the two teams stayed neck-and-neck till 3-3 after which the Indians won the next five points to open up an 8-3 gap. They went on to wrap up the game 11-7 in 10 minutes.

In the third game, the two teams went neck-and-neck from 4-4 as they regularly levelled scores till 9-9 after which Dipika and Harinder won the next two points to win the game and match to secure themselves a berth in the final.

The mixed doubles squash gold medal match will be played on Thursday.

India has already claimed a gold medal at the Hangzhou Games in the men’s team event and a bronze in the women’s team.