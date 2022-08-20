9 Candidates in AIFF Presidential Election, Bhaichung & Kalyan Among Favourites

The legendary Bhaichung Bhutia on Friday filed his nomination for the president's post in the upcoming AIFF elections but getting through won't be easy for the former footballer as several candidates with political affiliations have also thrown their hats in the ring.

There are ex-footballers turned politicians and politicians who aspire to enter sports administration in the fray along with long-time sports administrator, who want to grab the top job in All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The deadline to file nominations for the post expired on Friday. The much-delayed elections are scheduled for August 28.