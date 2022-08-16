'Very Unfortunate': Bhaichung Bhutia on FIFA’s Decision to Ban Indian Football

The AIFF ran into trouble after former president Praful Patel stayed in office beyond his term with the Supreme Court ruling it invalid and ousting him from the post. The SC had placed the AIFF under a Committee of Administrators (CoA).

A team of FIFA-AFC had visited the country from June 21 to 23 after which the world body had set strict deadlines to approve the new constitution by July 31 and hold elections by Sept 15.

Former India star Shabbir Ali called it extremely unfortunate and a massive setback for Indian football.

"Whatever has happened is extremely unfortunate and it is a setback for Indian football. That said, I am hopeful that the suspension will be lifted sooner than later once the elections are held, which FIFA has categorically mentioned as well," he said.

"The U-17 Women's World Cup should be held in India and I am optimistic that things will fall in place and India won't be robbed off the showpiece event," added the Dhyan Chand Awardee, who was one of India's best players in the 1970s and 80s.