CoA Expresses 'Surprise and Disappointment' Over FIFA's Ban on AIFF

Following continuous intervention by outside parties in the All India Football Federation (AIFF), football's governing body, FIFA, has banned all football-related activity in India, according to a letter from Fatma Samoura, FIFA's Secretary General.
In its 85-year history, this is the first time that FIFA has imposed a ban on AIFF.
"The CoA is surprised that the FIFA decision has come when extensive discussions were going on for the past few days between all stakeholders, including FIFA, AFC, AIFF, CoA, and the Sports Ministry as per the order of the Supreme Court. While the CoA was committed to implement the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s Order regarding the elections of the AIFF, passed on 3 August 2022, it was also in constant dialogue with all stakeholders," stated the AIFF press release.
In recent discussions between the FIFA, AFC, AIFF, CoA, and the sports ministry, it was suggested that the current AIFF Executive Committee elections be held with an Electoral College (EC) of 36 state representatives.
FIFA had also proposed through the sports ministry that the EC have 23 members, including six eminent players. The above EC will elect the 17 members (including the president, secretary general, treasurer, one vice-president, and one joint-secretary).
Four of the six eminent players will be men, and two will be women. Eminent players may be nominated (co-opted) in the EC and have voting rights, bringing the total to more than 25 percent.
"CoA is surprised by the world body’s decision to slap the suspension on Indian Football in the midst of discussions going on among all stakeholders to find the best possible solution in the current situation," the statement read.
“It is unfortunate to see such a directive by FIFA during a time when all efforts were being made to put Indian Football back on the right track. That being said, we are constantly in talks with all the stakeholders, including FIFA, to find the correct solution to this situation, and get the ball rolling once again," said CoA chairman Justice (retd) Anil Dave.
“The recent suspension of the FIFA comes as a surprise to us all, especially since we had already found mutually acceptable terms. Besides, democratic elections to elect a general body were already on the way. However, we are hopeful that all problems will be solved to restore normalcy at the earliest,” said CoA member SY Qureshi.
“When a sincere effort was being made by the CoA to give due importance to the players, who are really interested in the sport, as per the spirit of the National Sports Code of India, the order of suspension has been slapped. All efforts were made by the CoA to see that the Constitution of AIFF is being framed as per the Order passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court and the National Sports Code. It is really sad,” said former Indian captain and the third member of the CoA, Bhaskar Ganguly.
