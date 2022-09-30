PM Narendra Modi Declares 36th National Games Opening at Ahmedabad

The National Games, being held after seven years, will witness India's best athletes compete in 36 disciplines in six cities of Gujarat.

Although they started on September 20 to accommodate World Championship-bound table tennis players, they will gather steam on Friday with nine disciplines getting underway and several top athletes entering the fray.

Earlier, the PM virtually inaugurated the Swarnim Gujarat Sports Unity through Augmented Reality, setting the stage for a mind-blowing show.

A special performance showcasing several of Gujarat's traditional art forms at the start set the mood for the evening.

A tribute called '20 Years of Vision, Governance and Leadership – Vande Gujarat!' in the form of a Cultural performance by 600 local artistes and singers was one of the highlights of the evening.