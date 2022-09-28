IOA-IOC Meeting Fruitful, Solution on Logjam Likely: Sources

"...unexpected for me, is to be back for a second meeting on this subject 10 years after the first one. So much has changed in Indian sport over the last ten years and yet a fair bit has not," Bindra said in his statement to the joint meeting.

He was referring to a similar endeavour he was involved in when the IOA was banned by the IOC from December 2012 to February 2014.

"I have consulted with a number of athletes, both current and retired, from several Olympic disciplines and different parts of the country. There was much commonality in the suggestions from them.

"I wanted to express the overarching concern of all athletes - that it is athletes who suffer in case of any governance lapses and will continue to suffer if there is any suspension, de-recognition or other sanction on the IOA. All of this when athletes have no control or culpability in respect of the matters that affect their careers and livelihood. I hope this anguish will help contextualize the issues I raise."