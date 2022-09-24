PM Modi to Roll Out 5G Services in India on 1 October at Indian Mobile Congress

The India Mobile Congress, which claims to be Asia’s largest telecom, media and technology forum, is organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operations Association of India (COAI).

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the government has given a target of 80 percent coverage of 5G telecom services in a very short timeframe.

Speaking to an industry event in New-Delhi on Wednesday, NDTV quoted Vaishnaw saying:

“The journey of 5G is going to be very exciting and noted that many countries took multiple years to reach 40 percent to 50 percent coverage."