Shuttler PV Sindhu Forced to Miss World Championships Due to Ankle Injury
The 27-year-old picked up the injury on her left knee during the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will not compete in the Badminton World Championships set to begin from 22 August in Tokyo due to a stress fracture injury.
The 27-year-old Hyderabadi picked up the injury on her left knee during the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham, a Sportstar report confirmed.
It does not come as a surprise as Sindhu was seen playing with a heavily strapped ankle during her women’s singles final in Birmingham, which she eventually went on to win and grab her maiden CWG gold.
Considering Sindhu’s recent form, her injury comes as a major setback to the Indian badminton team that will compete at the upcoming World Championships later this month.
In fact, the two-time Olympic medallist is India’s most successful shuttler in the history of World Championships. Sindhu already has five medals - one gold, two silver and two bronze to her name from the annual event.
Meanwhile, India have former World No 1 Saina Nehwal in the women’s singles for the upcoming Championships. It will be a return of sorts for the current World No 28, having missed the 2022 CWG.
