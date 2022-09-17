World Wrestling Championships: Ravi Dahiya Out, Naveen To Fight for Bronze
World Wrestling Championships: Ravi Dahiya lost 10-0 against Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev.
Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya crashed out in the second round of the 57kg freestyle category at the World Wrestling Championships here on Friday, 16 September.
Ravi, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, lost 10-0 against Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev, while the Uzbek wrestler's quarterfinal loss ended Ravi's hopes of a bronze medal repechage.
Earlier, Ravi had made it to the second round with a 10-0 win over Romania's Razwan Marian Kovacs.
Naveen, on the other hand, entered the bronze medal match by defeating world number 4 Sirbaz Talgat of Uzbekistan 11-3 in the opening round of 70 kg repechage.
Naveen's win directly put him into the bronze medal match as his next-round rival Ilyas Bekbulatov (Uzbekistan) could not play due to injury. Commonwealth Games champion Naveen will face Arnazar Akmataliev in a bronze medal match on Friday night.
Vinesh Won Bronze
Earlier in the competition, India's Vinesh Phogat won the bronze medal in the women's 53kg at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships. Vinesh, a three-time CWG gold-medallist, got the better of reigning European champion Emma Malmgren of Sweden 8-0 in the bronze medal bout.
The Indian wrestler had earlier beaten Asian Games silver-medallist Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan in the first repechage round. Azerbaijan's Leyla Gurbanova withdrew due to injury in the second repechage round, taking the Indian through to the medal bout.
This was Vinesh's second bronze medal at the world championships after her podium finish at the 2019 edition at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Her win was also India's first medal of the 2022 edition.
Meanwhile, 2021 world championships bronze-medallist Sarita Mor could not repeat her heroics this time as she lost 0-7 by fall to U23 world champion Anhelina Lysak of Poland in the round of 16 of the 57kg category. She had earlier beaten CWG bronze-medallist Hannah Taylor of Canada 4-2 in the qualifying round.
