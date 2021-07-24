Tokyo Olympics: Sumit Nagal Registers Historic Win in 1st Round vs Istomin

The 2nd set was a one-sided affair for the first 7 games as the Indian carried off from where he left in the opening set.

Nagal broke the Uzbek's serve twice in the first 4 games and was leading 3-1. Istomin however fought back with a break.

Nagal raced off to a 5-2 lead but the 34-year-old made a comeback. The set, which was a 71-minute affair, went into a tie-break and the Uzbek levelled the match.

The final set saw both the players holding their serves for the first eight games. Sumit Nagal pulled off a stunning win in the 9th game to break Istomin for the first time in the 3rd set and take a 5-4 lead.

He successfully served for the match to set up a 2nd round clash with second seed Daniil Medvedev.