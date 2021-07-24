Day 1, Tokyo Olympics: Shooters, Archers, Mirabai to Compete for Medals

If everything goes as per the script, India's first medal should come from the women's 10m air rifle event. Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan will be going into the 10m air rifle qualification round high on confidence as they have had good performances in the last couple of years. The final starts at 7:15am.

The experienced Apurvi and the young world No. 1 Elavenil will be up against an extremely tough field, as they look to make it to the top eight finals field from among 49 shooters in the qualification round. The qualifiers start at 5am. Apurvi has had scores of 633 in competitions while Elavenil has shot 632.7 out of a possible 654 in the qualification round and if they replicate scores, they should be in the final.

One of India's biggest medal hopes is 19-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary who is currently the world number 2 in the 10m air pistol event. He will start his campaign along with the world number 3 Abhishek Verma. The qualifying round starts at 9:30am.