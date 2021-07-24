19-Year-Old Saurabh Finishes 7th in 10m Air Pistol Final at Tokyo Olympics

In the final, Saurabh’s lowest shot was 8.8 while the highest was 10.6. Before Saurabh, it was Korean Mose Kim who was the first to be eliminated from the final.

Chaudhary got things rolling with a 10.1 in the finals, but he finished at the bottom of the pile after the first five shots with a score of 47.7. After 10 shots, the Meerut-born marksman had moved to seventh and was only 0.3 points behind sixth-placed Christian Reitz of Germany.



Tied at 107.0 after the first elimination shot, Chaudhary managed to stay on with 117.2 points, even as South Korea's Korea's Kim Mose was the first to get eliminated (115.8 points).



Before the next shot, China's Zhang Bowen had a 0.3 point deficit, but walking into the deciding shot Saurabh registered a poor 9.6 to Zhang's 10.2 and became the second marksman in the finals to get eliminated.

The 19-year-old Saurabh however still has the mixed event to come where he will partner Manu Bhaker on 27 July.