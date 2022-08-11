Six Arrested for Gang Rape of Woman Travelling in Taxi Near Chennai

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape and sexual assault.)
The SRMC Police arrested six persons on Thursday, 11 August, for gang-raping and robbing a woman at knifepoint at a secluded place on Tambaram-Maduravoyal road near Chennai.
The police said that the woman was returning home in a taxi after attending a temple festival in her native village.
The taxi, driven by a family friend, was stopped by a man on an arterial road off the Tambaram-Madurovoyal bypass, the report said.
The man, along with five others, attacked the driver and threatened the woman. The group pushed the driver out of the car after driving for a distance and proceeded to rape her.
The police, who were alerted by the injured driver, said that the men also stole 13 pieces of gold jewellery.
The accused, all belonging to Iyyappanthangal neighbourhood in Chennai, were identified as Suresh (19), Surya (21), Santhosh (22), Sathish (24), Karuppiah (28), and Dinesh (29).
The police said that they were all under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. The woman is currently being treated at a private hospital and is being given counselling.