Who Is Self-Proclaimed Saint 'Mirchi Baba,' Arrested in Alleged Rape Case in MP?

Mirchi baba, who is said to have close ties with both Congress and BJP leaders, was arrested in a rape case on Tuesday, 9 August.
(Photo accessed and altered by Vishnukant Tiwari/The Quint)
A self-proclaimed saint, Vairagya Nand Giri 'Mirchi Baba' was arrested under rape charges from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city earlier on Tuesday, 9 August.
Talking to media, Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police, Gwalior, said that Mirchi Baba was arrested near Narayanam Hotel of the city and has been taken to Bhopal.
Bhopal Police nabbed Mirchi Baba following a rape case that was filed a few days ago on the complaint of a woman from Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh.
The woman alleged that she met with Mirchi Baba seeking solution to not being able to conceive a child in four years of her marriage. He allegedly convinced her to consume something like Sabudana goli (Sago balls) after which the woman lost consciousness and was raped.
Mirchi Baba shot to fame during the 2018 Assembly elections, and then got further publicity during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when he carried out a Yajna Havan (a ritual to please gods) by using around 5 quintals of red chillies in the support of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
The self-proclaimed saint has been in the limelight multiple times over the last few years.
"Smriti Irani.. you remember yourself when you used to do mujra dance with the gas cylinder on road but today when the gas prices are so high... where are you," Mirchi Baba had once said in a direct attack on the Union minister.
Purportedly, Mirchi Baba and three other saints were offered the status of ministerial positions in the run-up to the 2018 Assembly elections by the BJP government, but they declined.
Mirchi Baba then sided with the Congress and actively campaigned for the party, and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, during the 2018 Assembly elections.
He also enjoyed the status of 'minister of state' in the Kamal Nath-led Congress government of 2018.
In 2019, he announced to take a 'jal samadhi' (a state of deep concentration inside water) if Congress leader Digvijaya Singh lost in 2019 elections, however, after his loss, Baba was denied permission to do so.
Mirchi Baba, in July 2022, announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh to anyone willing to behead the filmmakers of the controversial film Kali.
The film made headlines after the release of a controversial poster depicting Goddess Kali as a smoker. Several political leaders took objection and demanded action, and Bhopal police even issued a look out notice against the director, Leena Manimekalai, following instructions from state Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra.
He reportedly had a closed door meeting with Mishra in February this year following which the Baba launched attack against Congress leader Govind Singh, who is currently the Leader of Opposition.
