More Than Six Aircraft, 17 Ships Search for IAF’s Missing AN-32
Authorities lost contact with the aircraft at 7.46 am and it was last seen on the radar at 8:12 am.
Snapshot
- Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft, missing en route Chennai’s Tambaram airport to Port Blair.
- Authorities lost contact with the aircraft at 8.46 am.
- The aircraft was supposed to land at Port Blair at 11.30 am.
- Flight level was at 23000 ft, and barely 150 nautical miles east of Chennai.
- More than six air crafts and 17 ships have been deployed for search and rescue operations.
- One Coast Guard, 11 navy personnel, three Air Force pilots, two pilots, eight civilians from the ANC among the missing 29 passengers.
Spokesperson of the Indian Navy has said that 17 ships have been deployed by the naval force and the Indian Coast Guard. More than six air crafts have been sent as a part of the search operations which will continue 24x7.
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar briefed Prime Minister Modi on the SAR operations on the missing AN-32 aircraft.
No Sign of Missing Aircraft Yet
No sign of the missing AN-32 aircraft has been spotted. The Navy’s first P8I aircraft returned to Tambaram near Chennai. A second P8I will be launched.
Published: 22 Jul 2016, 1:47 PM IST
