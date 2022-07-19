5 Arrested, SC Rejects Father's Plea: 10 Developments in TN School Girl Case

The cause for the 17-year-old girl's death at a private school in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi on 13 July is still unknown, while the state government came down heavily against those who protested demanding justice for her.

Amid the Supreme Court rejecting the father's plea asking for a doctor of his choice to be part of the second post-mortem team on Tuesday, 19 July, arrests have been made and officials have been transferred.

As the parents continue to battle it out in court and authorities investigate the student's mysterious death, what are the top 10 developments in the story today?