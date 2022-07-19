5 Arrested, SC Rejects Father's Plea: 10 Developments in TN School Girl Case

A 17-year-old girl, studying in class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi, was found dead on 13 July in the hostel premises.
The cause for the 17-year-old girl's death at a private school in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi on 13 July is still unknown, while the state government came down heavily against those who protested demanding justice for her.
Amid the Supreme Court rejecting the father's plea asking for a doctor of his choice to be part of the second post-mortem team on Tuesday, 19 July, arrests have been made and officials have been transferred.
As the parents continue to battle it out in court and authorities investigate the student's mysterious death, what are the top 10 developments in the story today?
Five people, including the headmaster, secretary, principal, and two teachers of the private school were arrested in connection with the death and remanded in Salem central jail for 15 days.
Twenty minors out of the 329 people arrested for the violent protests on Sunday, 17 June, were sent to the Senji Gurnokku home.
Additionally, the police arrested three people, including a teenager from Cuddalore, who reportedly planned a protest demanding justice for the student at Cuddalore Silver Beach.
Following this, students and youth were banned from going to the Cuddalore beach and police forces were deployed in the area.
The government transferred Kallakurichi collector Thiru PN Sridhar. His services were instead "placed at the disposal for Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor as its Project Director," the order said.
Further, a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the violent protests in Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district on Sunday.
Earlier, Tamil Nadu DGP Shailendra Babu said that the case had been transferred to the Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department (CBCID).
Meanwhile, the second post-mortem examination of the student is happening today at the Kallakurichi government hospital. More than a hundred police departments are involved in the hospital's security.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court rejected the plea of the deceased schoolgirl's father to stay the second post-mortem ordered by the Madras High Court. The father had asked for a doctor of his choice to be included in the panel for the re-post-mortem.
Although regulations mandate that the parents have to be present at the hospital, they haven't been able to make it there. The hospital has issued a notice informing the parents of developments.
