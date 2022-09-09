Bengaluru Floods: As Water Recedes, Infections Loom – What Precautions to Take?

Bengaluru floods: Flood water increases the transmission of two types of diseases – vector-borne diseases and water-borne infections.
(Photo: PTI)
The flood waters in Bengaluru are barely showing signs of receding, with several areas still inundated, after several severe rounds of raining since 4 September. But there's more to waterlogging than everyday hassles and damage to vehicles – the looming risk of viral and respiratory infections.
In a statement, State Health Commissioner Randeep D too has directed the primary and community health centres to improve the stock of drugs that are needed to treat communicable and vector-borne diseases.
With doctors and healthcare professionals sounding the need for awareness about infections, here's a breakdown of the disease outbreaks after flooding, and how you can prevent them from spreading.
Flood water increases the risk and transmission of two types of diseases – vector-borne diseases and water-borne diseases.
"Communicable diseases that spread through water, primarily through the feco-oral route, and due to contamination are also common. With COVID still lurking around, it is advisable that people follow precautions," said Director-cum-Dean at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) Ravi K, according to The Hindu.
Dr Aditya Chowti, Senior Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, pointed out how the city has been witnessing an increase in infections among the elderly and children.
Speaking to The Quint, following the devastating Bihar floods 2021, Dr Sumit Ray, a critical care expert, had suggested that one must be very particular about drinking clean water. The same is also applicable in Bengaluru's case.
The health ministry also suggests some basic precautions like – maintaining "complete hygiene" while having food, which includes keeping food items covered.
One must also avoid stepping in the floodwater as much as possible, Dr Ray said, adding that shallow, fast moving water can make one lose their balance easily – not only causing injuries but also furthering contact with infection-causing agents.
Experts point that another common kind of infection in humid conditions post flooding is leptospirosis or rat fever.
“People are also likely to get infected with leptospirosis, a bacterial disease, if they travel, wade through waterlogged roads, or walk without wearing gumboots. Leptospirosis spreads through the urine of infected animals and the risk of getting infected is high while wading through waterlogged roads,” Suresh NV, who is the medical superintendent of the Epidemic Diseases Hospital, told The Hindu.
"If symptoms such as high fever, headache, nausea, eye redness, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, etc, occur, immediately visit the nearest health centre. The state helpline number 108 may also be contacted for further consultations," the state government has announced.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)