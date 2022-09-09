Bengaluru Floods: Rainfall and Govt Apathy Jolt Lives of Sanitation Workers

Bengaluru, which recorded over 131.6 mm of rainfall two days ago, came to a standstill after the city witnessed severe flooding and waterlogging. People living in luxurious villas in western region of the silicon valley sought refuse elsewhere as their cars floated in water and living rooms were submerged.

But, just a few kilometres away from the IT corridor, a settlement area of Pourakarmikas (sanitation workers) was also entirely flooded, damaging over 200 shanties. Most people who lived at this settlement area are now living inside makeshift tents with no help from the government or the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).