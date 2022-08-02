VHP in Karnataka Claims Fazil Murder Case Accused ‘Frequented' Its Programmes

Suhas Shetty, the key accused in the Mohammed Fazil murder case in Karnataka, was a frequent visitor to events organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, VHP leaders confirmed.

Fazil, a 23-year-old Muslim youth, was hacked to death at Surathkal, two days after Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was killed at Bellare. Mangaluru Police arrested six persons, including Shetty, in connection with the murder on 2 August.

While the police have refused to reveal the political affiliation of the accused, VHP’s Mangaluru secretary Sharan Pumpwell told The Quint, “Suhas Shetty used to come for programmes organised by the VHP. But several Hindu youth come for programmes organised by VHP and Bajrang Dal.” Shetty was not a member of the outfit, he claimed.