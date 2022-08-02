Karnataka: 6 Arrested in Fazil Murder Case; Attack Was Pre-Planned, Claim Police

Mangaluru Police, on Tuesday, 2 August, arrested six people in relation to the murder of a 23-year-old Muslim man in Surathkal on the outskirts of Karnataka’s Mangaluru .

Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal, was stabbed to death on the evening of Thursday, 28 July.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, 2 August, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said that the arrested have been identified as Suhas Shetty (29), Mohan Singh (26), Giridhar (23), Abhishek (21), Srinivas (23), and Deekshit (21).