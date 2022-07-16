Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam Hospitalised Over COVID-Related Issues

File image of O Panneerselvam.
(Photo: Facebook)
Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Leader of Opposition, O Panneerselvam (OPS) has been admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare, owing to COVID-related issues.
OPS was expelled from the primary membership of his party, All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazgham (AIADMK), on 11 July, thus ending his stint as the coordinator of the party.
The former CM has been kept in the isolation ward as he showed mild symptoms of COVID.
"He is currently in observation under a team of our experts. He is stable and on medication as advised by the Clinical team," Dr Ananth Mohan Pal, Director of Medical Services said.
K Annamalai, President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Tamil Nadu, wished the leader a quick recovery.
"I pray to the almighty that he gets well and continues his work for the people!" Annamalai tweeted.
OPS served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu thrice by the virtue of being one of the trusted lieutenants of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.
In 2017, he started a rebellion against VK Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalithaa, and won the support of several leaders in the AIADMK and a favourable public perception.
However, that was short-lived as only 11 of the 134 MLAs supported the leader in the floor test on 11 July and OPS lost to EPS, Edappadi K Palaniswami, and the latter was crowned the leader of AIADMK.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)