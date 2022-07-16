Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam Hospitalised Over COVID-Related Issues

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Leader of Opposition, O Panneerselvam (OPS) has been admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare, owing to COVID-related issues.

OPS was expelled from the primary membership of his party, All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazgham (AIADMK), on 11 July, thus ending his stint as the coordinator of the party.

The former CM has been kept in the isolation ward as he showed mild symptoms of COVID.

"He is currently in observation under a team of our experts. He is stable and on medication as advised by the Clinical team," Dr Ananth Mohan Pal, Director of Medical Services said.

K Annamalai, President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Tamil Nadu, wished the leader a quick recovery.

"I pray to the almighty that he gets well and continues his work for the people!" Annamalai tweeted.