The Underrated Composer: Golden Globe Winner Keeravani’s Genius in Tamil Music

With MM Keeravani winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, many would have searched on YouTube and Google to find a playlist of the supremely underrated composer.

And then, like the gift that keeps on giving, first-time listeners would have revelled in the amazement that the three people they had individually admired – MM Keeravani, MM Kreem and Maragatha Mani – were one and the same person. And then, the playlist would have seemed unending, rich and diverse with songs in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

There’s the additional joy of discovering that there’s a huge body of delectable work by the composer, before he became a “pan-Indian” sensation, scoring for his cousin SS Rajamouli’s big-ticket bonanzas.