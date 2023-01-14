The Underrated Composer: Golden Globe Winner Keeravani’s Genius in Tamil Music

MM Keeravani holds the Golden Globe that RRR won in the Best Original Song category.
With MM Keeravani winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, many would have searched on YouTube and Google to find a playlist of the supremely underrated composer.
And then, like the gift that keeps on giving, first-time listeners would have revelled in the amazement that the three people they had individually admired – MM Keeravani, MM Kreem and Maragatha Mani – were one and the same person. And then, the playlist would have seemed unending, rich and diverse with songs in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.
There’s the additional joy of discovering that there’s a huge body of delectable work by the composer, before he became a “pan-Indian” sensation, scoring for his cousin SS Rajamouli’s big-ticket bonanzas.
Growing up in Tamil Nadu on a healthy diet of Ilaiyaraaja songs, many of us heard a fresh tune in 1991, not 1992, as is famously thought.
On 12 September 1991, director Vasanth S Sai’s sophomore film Nee Paadhi Naan Paadhi released. It was the first film in Tamil that bore Maragatha Mani’s name as music composer. The film had hit numbers aplenty, including the famous ‘Nivedha,’ a song with just one word – ‘Nivedha’ – preceded and followed by different combinations of swara for lyrics.
The inventive song by Maragatha Mani concluded with the delightful signature tune of Doordarshan as it opened its morning programming.
After a four-month gap, in May 1992, Balachander’s Vaaname Ellai hit the screens, again with fabulous music by Maragadha Mani. In January 1993 came Jaadhi Malli that had a heavy influence of Hindustani and folk music.
And then barring some films for Arjun and Paatondru Kettaen, starring Rahman, Maragadha Mani stopped working in Tamil. He’s not composed here for nearly 25 years, but people still turn to his melodies – ironically, many presume they are by Ilaiyaraaja.
Interestingly, Ilaiyaraaja is a composer Keeravani deeply admires – sometime in 2021, he shot a selfie in front of the maestro’s new studio in Chennai and said ‘today has been a good day!’
National Award-winning director Vasanth, known for his keen ear for music, his films uniformly boasting great numbers, still remembers the joy of working with Keeravani.
Those days, he had just struck out on his own after working with K Balachander for many years.
Vasanth’s film came out before Balachander’s.
“I’ll always remain very proud that due to release date issues, the introduction card for Keeravani happened with my film,” smiles Vasanth.
The director said he could never forget how Keeravani worked on ‘Nivedha.’
In other songs, Maragatha Mani also gave great importance to lyrics, almost using his music as a scaffolding to hold up the lines. Vasanth agrees. “He’s a melody king. I still don’t know why we did not celebrate him more then.”
Nagarajan Natarajan, who tweets about Indian film music at @SoundTrackIndia, points to Nivedha.
Communications Strategy consultant and music blogger Karthik Srinivasan (@milliblog on twitter) says 1991 was when Tamil music found a definitive new voice after Ilaiyaraaja.
One word often used by filmmakers and film critics, when it comes to Maragatha Mani is underrated. And, there’s reason to think he has been underrated.
“It is a shame that his work remains sorely underrated despite an ever-so-impressive repertoire. Perhaps his assumed names for each industry he set foot in – and went on to deliver iconic hits over decades – played a part in eclipsing his tremendous work in quality and quantity,” says Nagarajan.
Srinivasan says Maragatha Mani literally set music to standalone words/phrases in ‘Sangeetha Swarangal.’
What makes everyone happy with Keeravani winning the Golden Globe is that recognition has finally come his way. “It really doesn't matter that the song that won this coveted award pales in front of his fantastic compositions over the years. What matters is that MM Keeravani is getting the stage and the limelight,” concludes Nagarajan.
(Subha J Rao is a senior film critic and journalist based in Tamil Nadu.)
