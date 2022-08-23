'Treated Like a Criminal': UK Academic to Delhi HC On Deportation from Kerala

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 22 August, sought the Centre’s stand on a plea submitted by UK academic Filippo Osella challenging his deportation from Kerala in March.

Osella, a professor of Anthropology and South Asian Studies at the University of Sussex, has also demanded a declaration that his deportation was arbitrary, unreasonable, and illegal.

Osella, who held a valid research visa during the deportation, alleged in his petition that he was deported without any explanation.

He said that he was treated as a “terrorist or some kind of hardened criminal” by authorities in India when he “was escorted back and bundled into the same aircraft in which he had arrived."

The immigration officers, according to the plea, behaved in a "remarkably inhuman way" despite his persistent explanations that he was "just an academic and teacher, who had been doing research in India for more than thirty years.”

The matter has been posted for 12 October and the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration (MHA), and the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Trivandram, have been listed as respondents in the plea.