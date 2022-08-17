Sexual Harassment Plaint Invalid if Woman Wore ‘Provocative Dress’: Kerala Court

A district sessions court in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Wednesday, 17 August, observed that offences under Section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) are prima facie 'not attracted' when the woman was wearing ‘sexually provocative dresses.’

The court made the observation while granting anticipatory bail to 74-year-old social activist and writer Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case. Chandran had furnished photographs of the complainant along with the bail plea.