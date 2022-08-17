Sexual Harassment Plaint Invalid if Woman Wore ‘Provocative Dress’: Kerala Court

A district sessions court in Kerala’s Kozhikode, while granting anticipatory bail to observed that offences under Section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code is prima facie not attracted when the woman was wearing ‘sexually provocative dresses.’
The court made the observation while granting anticipatory bail to 74-year-old social activist and writer Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case. Chandran had furnished photographs of the complainant along with the bail plea.
On 2 August, he had obtained anticipatory bail in another case of sexual harassment filed against him.
The court observed that according to the wording of Section 354, it is clear that there must be intention, for outraging the modesty of a woman, on the part of the accused. The court observed:
The court also claimed that it is a well-settled principle that when there is a long delay in lodging an FIR, the reason for the delay must be properly explained. In this case, the FIR was lodged two years after the alleged date of crime.
The prosecution have alleged that Chandran made sexual advances towards the woman, who is a young writer and tried to outrage her modesty in a camp at Nandi beach in February 2020. Meanwhile, Chandran alleged that the woman had raised a false complaint against him.
All India President of the Students Federation of India VP Sanu said, “The Kozhikode Sessions Court, while granting bail to activist Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case, has made regressive observations.”
“The logic women invite sexual assault for their dress is both victim blaming & invoking rape-victim stereotypes. Also, an absolute nonsense,” Sanu added.
Several other Twitter users commented on the court’s observations. One such user said, “Ladies, another precaution to add to the list. Just waiting for Kerala Court to tell us what kind of clothes we shouldn’t wear if we don’t want to be sexually harassed.”
Another user asked, “Can we stop victim blaming/shaming? And please don’t blame the clothes when a sexual harassment complaint is filed.”
So what exactly is a 'sexually provocative dress' and what is not? Because women in this nation have been raped in ghunghats & burqas too. What exactly can we do to stop being sexually provocative to men?
Posing a question, one particular user asked, "So what exactly is a 'sexually provocative dress' and what is not? Because women in this nation have been raped in ghunghats & burqas too."
"What exactly can we do to stop being sexually provocative to men?" they asked.
Another user noted, "Would be nice and helpful to have a guide on what's not sexually provocative dressing given that women in sarees, burqas, little girls in school uniforms, literal small babies in baby clothes, trans-women, dead women, old women...they all face sexual assault."
One such user wrote, "Women will always be subjected to disproportionate scrutiny for "implicating innocent men". Scrutiny to extents where the court can set arbitrary undefined standards to ensure that men can do as they please."
"Not a new precedent but one that will haunt us (like the others)," they added.
