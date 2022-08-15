Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South india  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019TRS Leader Hacked to Death, Supporters Accuse His Cousin Who Belongs to CPI(M)

TRS Leader Hacked to Death, Supporters Accuse His Cousin Who Belongs to CPI(M)

Thammineni Veerabhadram's relatives accused him of having Tammineni Krishnaiah killed.
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of violence)

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Tammineni Krishnaiah was hacked to death at Teldarupalli village of Khammam Rural Mandal in Telangana on Monday, 15 August.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram’s relatives accused him and his brother Koteshwar Rao of murdering their cousin Krishnaiah.

Krishnaiah was also a close associate of former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. His supporters held CPI(M) responsible for the murder.
The 55-year-old TRS leader was murdered minutes after he hoisted the national flag.

The assailants reportedly attacked him with sickles, axes, and knives and left him on the side of the road, dead in a pool of blood. The mortal remains of the leader was also missing both wrists, according to a report by Telangana Today.

(With inputs from Telangana Today.)

