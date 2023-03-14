Telangana Government Under Fire After TSPSC Employees 'Leak' Exam Paper

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has landed in a controversy as a top employee of the commission is being accused of high-level fraud.

Why is the TSPSC under fire? Reportedly, the question paper for Assistant Engineer (Civil) post, which was held on 5 March, was leaked by P Praveen Kumar (32), PA of the TSPSC Secretary, Hyderabad Police have found.

The Commission has also cancelled the examinations for Town Planning and Building Overseer and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, which were to be held at a later date. The postponement has lead TSPSC aspirants to believe that the question papers for these two examinations were also leaked.

The Hyderabad Police have arrested nine persons who allegedly leaked the paper. The Central Zone Task Force team, along with the Begum Bazar Police, nabbed the accused gang, which included an assistant section officer in the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the network administrator for TSPSC, and a constable from the Medchal Police of the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The commission has terminated the accused employees.