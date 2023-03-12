'Beggars? No, We’re Dancers': Chennai Dance School for Trans Persons Soars

The Sathya Sai Dance Academy, helmed by the Kerala-based Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust along with the Sahodaran Foundation, offers dance classes in Bharatanatyam exclusively to the transgender community in Chennai.

Vaishali, who is an aeronautical enginee, Vaishnavi, who drives autos for a living, and Sambavi, who performs as a singer and actor, are just three of the many from the transgender community who are breaking the stereotypical notion that "transgender persons are either beggars or sex workers."