AP's 'Most Wanted' Criminal Caught in Kerala: Who Is Prakash Kumar Sahu?

Kerala Police nabbed Prakash Kumar Sahu who is enlisted in the Andhra Pradesh Police’s list of most wanted criminals, a top police official said on Sunday, 19 February 2023.

Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman IPS stated at a press conference that Sahu was arrested during a special police drive in Kochi, Kerala. Sahu was reportedly caught red-handed during a theft attempt at a house near the general hospital.