Platforming Distress: Why Chennai's Silent Railway Station Troubled Urban Poor

Chennai Central became the first railway station in the country to go silent and stop announcements on loudspeakers from 26 February 2023. But this order was revoked on 6 March. Why?
It wasn’t a normal Sunday on 26 February 2023 in Chennai. No one heard 'Payanigalin Kanivaana gavanathirkku' (Attention dear passengers), the first announcement in Tamil, that defines the ambience at the Chennai Central Railway Station.
"It was weirdly quiet for a railway station. Something felt fishy when I was waiting to board my train," 40-year-old nurse Maari Lakshmi, who regularly commutes to the city for her work by train, told The Quint.
According to the order issued by the Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh on 25 February, officials were asked to ensure that the station was equipped with more effective enquiry booths and large visual display boards. The decision was reportedly taken following the complaints that multiple audio announcements and advertisements were disturbing boarding and disembarking passengers.
Here's what we first noticed: The Chennai Railway Station has three entry points: EVR Periyar Salai (MTC bus stop), suburban terminus, and Wall Tax Road (gate no. 5). Large digital screens were installed at all three entry points to the station, which displayed the arrival and departure of trains in three languages: Tamil, Hindi, and English. The concourse areas had 40 to 60-inch digital boards, too.
But was this enough for all sections of the society who board trains to reach their destination?
I tried catching the Mumbai Express and found it easy to hop on the train in time. The boards were updated every 30 minutes before the train arrived. It was pretty easy.
However, what about the passengers from other sections of the society? The railway station has installed navigation maps in Braille and QR codes have also been placed to access a video of the station’s overview in sign language.
The Quint spoke to passengers from varied backgrounds on how they perceived the silent railway station.
Krishnaveni, 52, who is a new grandmother, said she missed her train to Coimbatore to meet her grandson for the first time.
"My daughter delivered her baby yesterday, ahead of the due date. I had to travel alone by train, as everyone in the family is now in Coimbatore. It was very difficult to read the display board and keep myself informed about train timings as I had a cataract operation recently and I cannot strain my eyes too much to read. I was also scared to ask strangers for directions. By the time I could figure out the information, the train had already left," Krishnaveni said.
Another passenger, Malini Muthuvel is the wife of a daily-wage construction worker who recently had heart surgery. The couple are from Andhra Pradesh.
Given that Chennai is a multicultural and multilingual city, the major part of the city’s population includes people from across India, especially from states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, who have migrated to Tamil Nadu for work.
Many uneducated and non-native Tamils from the crowd expressed their dismay that the absence of announcements in the station made it strenuous for them to board the train.
Though there are a few big display boards at the entrance, the ones near the platform are smaller. "It is really difficult to read it when you are in a hurry to board the train. Plus, the advertisements are flashing frequently, occupying most of the screen."
However, vendors who sell food and other products inside the station claimed that the silent railway station gave them a peaceful experience.
In addition to the continued exposure to announcements affecting their hearing health, the local sellers also said they had to scream at the top of their lungs over the public announcements to even have basic conversations with customers.
Meanwhile, one thing that the majority of the passengers and the vendors too agreed on, though, was that announcements on speakers in railway stations were reminders. Sometimes, when you see the board absentmindedly and keep waiting on the wrong platform, the announcement could help you quickly move to the correct platform.
Following the beeline of complaints from passengers who voiced out their opinions on how the absence of announcements is negatively affecting their train experience, Southern Railway on Monday, 6 March, withdrew its earlier decision to convert Chennai Central Railway Station into a ‘silent station.’
Previously, the Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) of India expressed their concerns that a silent railroad station would negatively impact people with disabilities badly. They submitted representations to the authorities and also staged protests demanding a rollback of the announcement system.
