Telangana CM KCR Urges Centre to Name New Parliament Building After BR Ambedkar

K Chandrashekar Rao.
(Photo Courtesy: K Chandrashekar Rao/Facebook)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Monday, 12 September, said that a resolution will be passed in the state Assembly, urging the central government to name the new Parliament building after BR Ambedkar.
The resolution is scheduled to be moved in the Assembly on Tuesday.
KCR also said that Ambedkar had the same status as Nelson Mandela and Che Guevara.
The chief minister also said that the state of Telangana would not have been formed if it were not for a section that Ambedkar added in the Constitution.
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief further said that another resolution will be put forth to oppose the Centre's power reforms, which, according to him, would have an impact on one crore people.
"The SPDCL (Southern Power Distribution Company Limited) managing director said that almost a crore of people will be affected by this. We give electricity with a subsidy to weaker sections of society. With the Centre’s new reforms, all of them will have to install meters wherever they have connections," KCR said.
KCR's daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha also seconded the chief minister's demands, saying that resolutions on both the issues will be moved in the Assembly on Tuesday.
"Our CM announced in Assembly that as a state, we're going to oppose power reforms announced by Centre. Also, our state is demanding that the new Parliament building should be named after Dr BR Ambedkar," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
(With inputs from The Siasat Daily and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)